Paddy politics: Chhattisgarh government’s per-acre aid blunts Congress

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s government is preparing to launch its statewide mega-procurement drive on November 15, coinciding with Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

In a calculated policy manoeuvre that political observers view as an early salvo for the 2028 Assembly elections, the Sai cabinet has decided to disburse a flat input assistance of Rs 13,839 per acre even to farmers whose harvest falls short of the 21-quintal-per-acre procurement ceiling.

The timing of the announcement—just ahead of BJP National President Nitin Nabin’s high-profile visit to Dharamjaigarh (Raigarh district) for the November 15 tribal pride celebrations—underscores its political weight.

By decoupling the full bonus benefit from actual yield volume, the ruling BJP aims to neutralise Congress’s traditional rural plank while delivering direct financial relief to over 27.5 lakh registered farmer families, particularly small and marginal cultivators in tribal-dominated Bastar and Surguja regions where per-acre productivity is lower.

Previously, farmers suffering low yields were forced to buy paddy from middlemen and rice millers at Rs 2,100 to Rs 2,400 per quintal just to fill their 21-quintal quota and claim the full state bonus.

After factoring in transport and ancillary costs, farmers were left with a meagre Rs 400 to Rs 500 margin while brokers pocketed the lion's share.

Under the revised mechanism, the state will transfer the input assistance directly into farmers' bank accounts based on verified cultivated area—eliminating the compulsion to arrange extra grain and choking off illegal paddy inflow.