River Ganga shimmers after 150 tonnes of waste cleared ahead of Haridwar Ardh Kumbh

DEHRADUN: A stretch of the River Ganga near Haridwar has appeared strikingly clear in a video that has gone viral on social media, following a large clean-up drive ahead of the 2027 Ardh Kumbh.

The footage shows the riverbed and fish beneath the water, prompting praise for the effort — and renewed calls to prevent waste from returning to the river.

Sanitation workers, government departments, civic bodies, local organisations and volunteers reportedly removed nearly 150 metric tonnes of waste from a 10-km stretch.

The waste included silt, plastic, discarded clothes and religious offerings.

As part of the operation, a canal was reportedly closed for about 20 days, exposing waste accumulated along the riverbed near key ghats, including Har Ki Pauri.

Volunteers and workers joined the clean-up before the flow resumed.

The video, filmed after the water returned, shows stone tiles beneath the surface and small fish swimming in the clear water. While the images have drawn widespread attention, the appearance of the water alone does not establish its quality or safety.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, sub-divisional officer with the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department’s Ganga division, said the limited time available for the clean-up made the task challenging.

“It is a major challenge for the department to stop the water for 20 days and clear the waste and garbage discarded by people over the remaining 350-odd days of the year,” Sharma said.

He said the Ganga was a key source for irrigation in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh and for drinking water in seven districts of the National Capital Region.

He cited Meerut, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar among the districts being served.

Sharma credited public participation for the scale of the effort.