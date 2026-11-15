Air India resumes direct flights to New York, Newark after easing of airspace curbs

NEW DELHI: Air India on Sunday said it has resumed non-stop flights to New York and Newark from Delhi and Mumbai, following the reopening of a restricted airspace, reducing overall travel time by up to five hours.

From the first week of this month, Air India began operating these direct flights without a stopover, with the airline using Iraq airspace, sources told PTI on November 6.

Air India has one daily flight to New York and four weekly services to Newark from Delhi. All of them are operated with A350-900 aircraft. From Mumbai, the airline flies daily services to New York and three weekly flights to Newark with Boeing 777-300 ER planes.

With the easing of airspace curbs, Air India on Sunday said the total travel time for each flight on the routes to New York and Newark from Delhi and Mumbai has been cut down by around 5 hours to 17 hours.

Previously, the total travel time was around 22 hours due to an en route fuelling stop at Rome (Italy).

This year, the closure of Pakistan airspace and airspace restrictions across parts of the Middle East amid regional conflict had significantly impacted flight routings between India and North America.