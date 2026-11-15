Ankita Bhandari case: Pulkit Arya’s father seeks probe into victim’s friend, questions SIT

DEHRADUN: Vinod Arya, father of Pulkit Arya, who was convicted in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, appeared before the media for the first time on Sunday and called for an investigation into the alleged role of Bhandari’s friend, Pushpdeep, and his parents.

At a press conference in Haridwar, accompanied by his lawyer, Anuj Pundir, Arya referred to what he described as a 4,085-page transcript of WhatsApp chats.

Arya claimed the chats contained no statement by Bhandari against his son and that she felt unsafe both at home and at the Vanantara resort. He alleged that he tried to bring the messages to the attention of the police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT), but they did not hear his concerns.

“We want the government to investigate and take action against anyone who harassed, humiliated or forced Ankita,” he said. Arya also denied that the chats referred to a VIP and alleged that the case was being politicised during the election period.

Pundir questioned the SIT investigation and offered his interpretation of the messages. He claimed that Bhandari had told Pushpdeep that she felt unsafe at home and had mentioned working in a red-light area in Delhi and making videos to earn money. According to the lawyer, she had made such remarks to persuade Pushpdeep to take her away and marry her.

He also referred to a message dated September 11 in which, he claimed, Bhandari spoke of going into a canal to end her life.

The defence had previously argued that Bhandari’s messages about a VIP guest were intended to pressure her friend. However, the trial court rejected that interpretation.

In its May 30, 2025, judgment, the court cited messages exchanged on September 17, 2022, in which Bhandari told Pushpdeep that, according to resort employee Ankit Gupta, a VIP guest was expected on September 19 and wanted “extra service”, for which up to Rs 10,000 could be paid.