Army chief to visit Czech Republic from November 16-19 to bolster military ties

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth will be on an official visit to the Czech Republic from November 16-19, during which he will hold talks with senior military leaders of the Czech armed forces, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, enhance military-to-military engagement and explore opportunities for collaboration in defence technology and industry.

It reflects the "shared commitment" of India and the Czech Republic to strengthening relations through sustained military dialogue, professional exchanges and industrial partnerships, officials said.

General Sheth will hold discussions with senior military leaders of the Czech Armed Forces, including Lieutenant General Petr Cepelka, first deputy chief of the general staff and the deputy chief of defence at General Staff Headquarters (GSHQ) in Prague, the ministry said.

He will also pay tribute to fallen soldiers during a wreath-laying ceremony at the GSHQ.

"He will call on senior officials of the Ministry of Defence. These engagements will focus on matters of mutual interest, including military cooperation, training, modernisation and emerging security challenges," the ministry said in a statement.

The Army Chief will also visit the Defence University in Brno and the NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence Centre of Excellence to gain insights into specialised training, operational capabilities and future readiness of the Czech armed forces.

He will also interact with representatives of the Inter-Governmental Defence Cooperation Agency (AMOS), the Defence and Security Industry Association and leading defence manufacturers to explore opportunities for cooperation in defence technology and industry.

(With inputs from PTI)