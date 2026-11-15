Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary faces disqualification threat due to his assistant professor post

PATNA; Bihar Food and Consumer Protection Minister Ashok Choudhary could face disqualification as an MLC if he continues to serve as an assistant professor at A N College, Patna. This comes after a Raj Bhavan note held that the teaching post attracts office-of-profit provisions.

Choudhary joined the Political Science department of A N College, Patna under Patliputra University, on February 17 while already serving as an MLC and minister.

He went on leave the following day to continue his political responsibilities as a minister and member of the Upper House.

The matter came up before the university Syndicate on August 19, following which Vice-Chancellor Upendra Prasad Singh referred it to the Governor's Secretariat for clarification on Choudhary's entitlement and whether the teaching post constituted an office of profit.

In a note dated October 31, the Governor's Additional Chief Secretary, Deepak Kumar Singh, held that Choudhary was not entitled to lien as he was on probation.

He said Section 68(2) of the Bihar State Universities Act, 1976, which provides special leave to university employees elected to legislatures, did not cover legislators subsequently appointed as university teachers.

The note also held that the assistant professor's post constituted an office of profit, irrespective of whether Choudhary drew a salary.

It said the final decision on his disqualification rested with the Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council.

Singh was transferred on November 4 and is now Chief Adviser to the Bihar State Planning Board.

Raj Bhavan has sought the Advocate General's opinion on the matter.

Choudhary described the note as "motivated", citing instances of university employees being granted lien during probation at Magadh University and B R Ambedkar Bihar University.

He argued that Section 68(2) protected university employees who entered the legislature and that its legislative intent should be interpreted fairly. He also pointed out that several legislators in Bihar held academic positions, including professors and assistant professors.

Choudhary is another JD(U) leader facing disqualification in the recent past.

Earlier, Anant Kumar Singh, MLA from Mokama, was served notice by the Secretary of the State Assembly, asking him to reply within the stipulated period.

Singh has been accused of being involved in anti-party activity during the recently held MLC elections.

JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha had urged the Speaker of the state assembly, Prem Kumar, to disqualify Singh from membership of the Lower House.

Singh has already been expelled from primary membership of JD(U) for six years