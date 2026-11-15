BJP president Nitin Nabin’s flight to Chhattisgarh cancelled due to dense fog, low visibility

RAIPUR: BJP president Nitin Nabin’s scheduled visit to Dharamjaygarh in Chhattisgarh was cancelled after his aircraft failed to land at Jindal Airport in Raigarh due to dense fog and poor visibility. He later addressed the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme virtually from Patna.

The pilot made multiple attempts to land but had to turn back after assessing the weather conditions and safety risks.

Nabin was scheduled to attend the celebrations marking the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as the chief guest at Dussehra Ground in Dharamjaygarh.

The visit was considered politically significant as Dharamjaygarh is a Scheduled Tribe-reserved Assembly constituency in Raigarh district. The BJP won the seat in the first two of the last five Assembly elections, while the Congress secured victories in the subsequent three elections.

With Nabin unable to reach the venue, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and senior BJP leader and state in-charge Smriti Irani led the celebrations and addressed the gathering. They reiterated the party's commitment to tribal welfare and regional development.