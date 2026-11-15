Congress MLA Harish Dhami booked for alleged vandalism, assault on BJP workers at Jauljibi fair in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Police have registered a case against Congress MLA Harish Dhami and five others for allegedly vandalising the stage at the Jauljibi fair in Pithoragarh district and assaulting BJP workers shortly after the Chief Minister left the venue.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the historic fair on Saturday and addressed the gathering before leaving the venue. Harish Dhami, the local MLA from Dharchula and chairperson of the fair committee, later said he was upset because the Chief Minister had neither heard him nor given him an opportunity to speak from the stage.

According to the police complaint, the MLA and his supporters then went on stage and raised slogans. It alleges that they used abusive language and damaged property. Police personnel at the venue tried to defuse the situation, but the group allegedly pushed officers and others, disrupting official work.

Later that evening, local BJP workers staged a protest outside Joljibi police station and submitted a complaint against Dhami and his supporters, seeking action against the MLA and those allegedly involved. Police had not registered a case by the evening, according to the account provided.

Joljibi station house officer Harendra Singh Negi said police had taken cognisance of the incident and registered a case against six named people and others.