Congress to hold ‘Samvidhan Raksha’ marches on November 26, launch booth-level check of deleted voters

The Congress will hold ‘Samvidhan Raksha’ marches across states on November 26 to mark Constitution Day and launch a booth-level campaign to verify deleted voters as it steps up its ‘Vote Chori’ campaign.

According to a PTI report, in a circular issued on Sunday to Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and other senior office-bearers, party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the programmes scheduled for November 25 and 26 under Phase IV of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ campaign had been postponed. The PCCs will instead organise marches at state headquarters on November 26.

Ahead of the marches, Congress workers will visit every polling booth to verify the names of voters deleted from electoral rolls under the party’s ‘Vote Rakshak’ campaign, Venugopal said.

According to the revised schedule, district-level Congress committees must hold meetings, appoint Vote Rakshaks and train ground-level workers by November 22. Booth-level verification of deleted voters will take place from November 22 to 30, with mandal presidents monitoring the exercise daily.

The findings will form the basis of village-level ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ chaupals to be held between November 29 and December 15, the circular said.

The November 26 marches should begin at prominent statues of Dr B R Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi. Congress workers will pay tribute to the leaders, read the Preamble aloud and take an oath to protect the Constitution before proceeding to another significant location.