Corbett’s Dhikala zone reopens after six-month monsoon break

DEHRADUN: Corbett Tiger Reserve’s popular Dhikala tourism zone reopened to visitors on Sunday after a six-month monsoon closure, bringing safaris back to its grasslands, riverbanks and forests.

The first safari was flagged off from the Dhangarhi gate at 6.30 am as visitors gathered for the opening of the season.

Tourists can now undertake day trips and stay overnight at forest rest houses inside the reserve. The reopening attracted visitors from across India and abroad, while queues of safari vehicles formed outside the gate. MLA Diwan Singh Bisht and park officials welcomed tourists with garlands.

The zone is closed every year on June 15 ahead of the monsoon, when swollen rivers and seasonal streams, along with damaged routes, can pose safety risks. It traditionally reopens on November 15 after the rains. Dhikala’s landscape, comprising grasslands, the Ramganga river and dense forests, makes it Corbett’s leading wildlife destination.

The reserve is home to Bengal tigers, elephants, deer, leopards, wild boar, crocodiles and gharials. More than 500 bird species have also been recorded, attracting birdwatchers. Overnight stays offer visitors an opportunity to experience the forest after dark and observe wildlife at first light, officials said.

“Dhikala’s popularity is evident from the strong demand for overnight stays. All rooms and night-stay bookings are full until January 20, 2027. The next booking slot, for one month, will open on January 22,” Corbett Tiger Reserve director Dr Saket Badola told the TNIE. Visitors can book through the reserve’s official website.

Dhikala has 41 rooms, including 28 at the main camp, six at Gairal, three at Khinnanauli, and two each at Sultan and Sarpduli. A 20-bed dormitory is also available.

Eight canters operate daily, with four each in the morning and evening. Each canter can carry up to 16 tourists.

Mobile phones are being collected before visitors enter the zone in compliance with Supreme Court directions. They will be returned at designated camps inside Dhikala. The arrangement is intended to ensure that rules are followed in the ecologically sensitive area.