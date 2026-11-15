Eight injured as under-construction hotel building partially collapses in Delhi's Paharganj

Eight people were injured after a portion of an under-construction hotel building collapsed in Delhi's Paharganj area on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Property No. 3992–3993 in Kasheruwalan, Sangatrashan, opposite the Government Girls Senior Secondary School. A PCR call reporting the partial collapse was received at Paharganj Police Station, following which police personnel rushed to the spot.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that construction work was underway at the site and a portion of the structure collapsed while the roof slab of the second floor was being laid.

During an initial inspection, police found that the supporting columns were wet and the building appeared to have tilted.

All eight injured persons were taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital for treatment. They were identified as Sheikh Saddam (37), Sheikh Raja (20), Mohd. Suhail (50), Sanjud Khan (40), Gautam Yadav (28), Varun Yadav (36), Raja (36) and Mantsu (40), police said.

According to preliminary medical information, some of the injured sustained fractures, while others suffered minor injuries. Their medical condition is being assessed, police added.

Further legal action is underway, and police are examining the circumstances that led to the collapse.

(With inputs from PTI)