Haryana Police book six personnel over alleged custodial death of 31-year-old man in Karnal

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police have registered a case against six police personnel, including the in-charge of the CIA-2 unit in Karnal, following the alleged custodial death of a 31-year-old man.

The incident triggered protests by the deceased's family members, relatives, villagers and members of the Rajput community. Three policemen had been suspended on Saturday.

Jitender, a resident of Bijna village, allegedly died in police custody on Friday. His family demanded the registration of an FIR against the police personnel involved and a fair investigation, while refusing to allow an autopsy. They claimed that a CIA-2 team had taken him into custody on November 11 for questioning in connection with an Arms Act case, but he died a few days later.

The deceased, who was accused in several cases, had been released from jail earlier this year after serving 10 years in a murder case. His family members said he had been leading a normal life since his release and had recently got married.

Raising slogans against the police, the protesters remained adamant that they would not allow the body to be moved from the post-mortem house of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) until all the accused police personnel were arrested. The road blockade also caused considerable inconvenience to commuters.

Following the protest, police registered a case at Ramanagar police station against six personnel, including CIA-2 in-charge Inspector Parveen Sharma and Head Constable Sandeep. The case was registered under Sections 61, 103(1), 127(6), 140(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).