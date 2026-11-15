India should become developer, innovator, global leader in advanced tech: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday called for making India not merely a user of advanced technologies, but also a developer, innovator and global leader in critical domains, as he emphasised the need to strengthen the country’s non-destructive testing ecosystem for better preparedness and self-reliance.

He virtually addressed the 36th Annual Conference on Non-Destructive Evaluation & Enabling Technologies and the 15th International Symposium on Non-Destructive Testing in Aerospace.

Singh stressed the importance of developing indigenous capabilities in advanced inspection technologies, promoting consistent quality assurance practices and ensuring the accuracy, reliability and integrity of testing results, particularly in strategic applications.

He asserted that there can be no compromise on the integrity of testing results in strategic applications.

"We must strengthen our indigenous capabilities in advanced inspection technologies, specialised sensors, evaluation equipment and associated software," the minister asserted.

"Developing domestic capabilities in these areas is essential for reducing technological dependencies and securing critical defence supply chains. We must promote consistent quality assurance practices across the entire defence industrial ecosystem," he said.

Public sector undertakings, private manufacturers, start-ups and MSMEs have an "important role to play" in this endeavour.

"We must ensure that inspection results are accurate, reliable and traceable, and are based on robust procedures and appropriate standards followed by assessment by qualified professionals,” the defence minister said.

The three-day conference, organised by the Indian Society for Non-Destructive Testing in Hyderabad, Telangana, has brought together over 2,000 professionals, researchers, industry experts and students to deliberate on the latest advancements, emerging technologies and applications in non-destructive testing (NDT), the defence ministry said.