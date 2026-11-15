PM Modi declares India free from Naxalism, announces projects worth Rs 3,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared that Naxalism had ended in India, describing it as a major milestone in the country's journey towards development and security.

He said the end of Naxalism would open new opportunities for tribal communities that had suffered decades of violence and underdevelopment.

PM Narendra Modi was addressing the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Gadchiroli through video conferencing on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

During the programme, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 246 development projects worth around Rs 3,000 crore across the country.

Describing the end of Naxalism as a major achievement, PM Narendra Modi said tribal communities in Gadchiroli and other affected regions had borne the brunt of Naxalite violence for decades.

"Nearly 125 districts across the country were affected by Naxalism. Hundreds of violent incidents took place every year, claiming the lives of thousands of innocent people, most of them from tribal communities. We are happy that Naxalism has ended today," he said.

He said the end of violence had brought a new sense of security to formerly Naxal-affected regions, where young people were now getting access to education and employment opportunities.

Recalling his recent Diwali visit to Bastar in Chhattisgarh, Modi said the region, which people once feared visiting, was now witnessing a transformation.

"In all the formerly Naxal-affected areas, including Gadchiroli, this Diwali, along with the light of earthen lamps, the light of hope has also reached the people," he said.

Linking the country's progress in tackling Naxalism with poverty reduction, Modi said both achievements were closely connected with the lives of tribal communities. Citing a recent World Bank report, he said nearly 50 crore Indians had moved out of extreme poverty over the past 12 to 13 years.

Modi attributed the progress to collective efforts, citizens' hard work and targeted welfare initiatives undertaken by the Centre.

The Prime Minister said 173 development projects had been inaugurated and foundation stones laid for another 73 projects on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. The initiatives cover education, healthcare, tribal livelihoods, marketing facilities for tribal products and rural infrastructure.

Among the projects are a museum dedicated to tribal freedom fighter Ropuiliani in Mizoram and a new building for the Tribal Research Institute in Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Narendra Modi said more than four crore permanent houses had been constructed for poor families and 18,000 villages that had remained without electricity for decades after Independence had been electrified.

He also highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, and said more than 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs had been established to improve healthcare access, particularly in remote and tribal areas.

The Prime Minister said the expansion of sanitation facilities and construction of toilets had helped reduce the risk of several diseases among poor families.

PM Modi said the Mudra Yojana had provided collateral-free loans worth lakhs of crores of rupees to people from economically weaker sections, including Dalits, backward classes and tribal communities. The initiative had helped beneficiaries gain confidence and pursue livelihood opportunities, he added.

Concluding his address, Modi called upon citizens to draw inspiration from Bhagwan Birsa Munda and work towards fulfilling the vision of a developed India.

"Today is the time to take inspiration from Bhagwan Birsa Munda and devote even more energy towards fulfilling the dream of a Viksit Bharat," he said.