PM Modi, President Murmu greet Jharkhand on foundation day, hail its tribal heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted the people of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day, highlighting its rich tribal heritage, cultural diversity and natural wealth, and expressed confidence that its hardworking residents would take it to greater heights of development and prosperity.
Jharkhand was formed on November 15, 2000, after being carved out of Bihar.
In a post on X in Hindi, Modi described the state as a unique confluence of tribal pride, cultural diversity and natural wealth.
"Heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of Jharkhand on the State Foundation Day! Our state is a unique confluence of tribal pride, cultural diversity, and natural wealth," Modi said.
The prime minister said the state's dense forests, scenic waterfalls and historical sites enriched its distinct identity. "The traditions here have continuously drawn inspiration from the tales of valour and sacrifice of Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji," he said.
Modi said that from minerals and energy to handicrafts and tourism, the state held immense possibilities. He expressed confidence that the resolve and capabilities of Jharkhand's hardworking and talented residents would help the state scale new heights of development.
"My wish is that this special occasion brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being into the lives of all the people here," he said.
In a separate post on X in Hindi, President Murmu also extended her greetings to the people of Jharkhand on the occasion. "On the occasion of Jharkhand State Foundation Day, my heartfelt best wishes to all the residents of the state," she said.
Murmu said the land, home to revered figures such as Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda and great heroes such as Sidho-Kanhu, had a distinctive identity rooted in its rich tribal culture, vibrant folk traditions and natural and mineral wealth.
"I hope that Jharkhand's hardworking and talented residents, cherishing their rich heritage, will take the state to new heights of development and prosperity," the president said.
In a separate post, Murmu also extended greetings on the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter and tribal rights leader Birsa Munda, observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.
"On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Dharti Aba, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'," she said.
The president said the occasion was an opportunity to remember India's rich tribal heritage and the historic contributions of tribal communities to the nation.
"This day is an opportunity to remember our rich tribal heritage and the historic contributions of tribal communities to the nation. I hope that all fellow citizens will preserve our invaluable heritage while moving forward on the path of inclusive development," she said.
(With inputs from PTI)