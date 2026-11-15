PM Modi, President Murmu greet Jharkhand on foundation day, hail its tribal heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted the people of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day, highlighting its rich tribal heritage, cultural diversity and natural wealth, and expressed confidence that its hardworking residents would take it to greater heights of development and prosperity.

Jharkhand was formed on November 15, 2000, after being carved out of Bihar.

In a post on X in Hindi, Modi described the state as a unique confluence of tribal pride, cultural diversity and natural wealth.

"Heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of Jharkhand on the State Foundation Day! Our state is a unique confluence of tribal pride, cultural diversity, and natural wealth," Modi said.