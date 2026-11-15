Punjab CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of Tarn Taran accident victims

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed in a collision between two buses in Tarn Taran district. He also announced Rs 1 lakh each for those injured in the accident.

Five people, including four pilgrims and a motorcycle pillion rider, were killed and more than 15 others injured when two Punjab government-run buses collided on National Highway-54 near Naushehra Pannuan on Saturday.

Mann visited the hospital in Amritsar on Sunday to enquire about the health of the injured and described the incident as unfortunate while speaking to reporters.

The accident occurred when one of the bus drivers, while attempting to avoid a motorcycle, crossed the road divider and collided with an oncoming bus travelling in the opposite direction.

Both buses were carrying pilgrims under the state government's 'Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme', with 37 people travelling in them.

Under the scheme, people aged 50 years and above are eligible to undertake pilgrimages. The Punjab government provides eligible pilgrims with free air-conditioned sleeper bus travel, accommodation and food.

(With inputs from PTI)