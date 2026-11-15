Punjab polls 2027: Congress forms four-member panel to oversee entry of leaders from other parties

CHANDIGARH: With less than four months left for the 2027 Assembly, the Punjab Congress constituted a four-member committee to oversee and coordinate the induction of leaders into the party.

The move aims to bring greater political control and coordination.

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh issued the order on the panel, which comprises CWC member Vijay Inder Singla, Deputy CLP Leader Aruna Chaudhary, former MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon and MLA Hardev Singh Laddi.

The order makes it clear that political inductions will not be a purely centralised exercise.

Before any leader is inducted, the committee has been tasked to consult senior Congress leaders in the concerned area and the respective District Congress Committee president.

The move effectively gives the local Congress leadership a formal say in deciding who enters the party, with the induction process to proceed only after their views are considered and coordination ensured.

The committee has come into effect immediately.