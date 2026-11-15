Rahul Gandhi a puppet of foreign powers, George Soros: BJP's Pradeep Bhandari

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of seeking foreign support to remove the Modi government, reacting to his remarks at the recently concluded Bharat Summit in Hyderabad.

Gandhi, while addressing the two-day summit hosted by the Telangana government on Saturday, launched an attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that "India is actually no longer a democracy."

He also expressed confidence that "we are going to defeat Mr Modi and get rid of Mr Modi".

Reacting to Gandhi's remarks, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the Congress leader was speaking about removing the Modi government in cahoots with foreign delegates and associates of George Soros at the event.

Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor and philanthropist.

Bhandari said Gandhi's remarks showed that he was "against Indian democracy" and wanted "regime change" with foreign assistance.

"Rahul Gandhi wants foreign interference in Indian Democracy. Rahul Gandhi has become puppet of foreign powers and George Soros wanting instability in India," Bhandari said in a post on X.

"Rahul Gandhi is no longer the LoP, he is behaving as a puppet of foreign powers wanting instability in India. Congress is anti-India," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)