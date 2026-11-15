SPO killings: BJP leader terms MLA’s mosque announcement claim unfortunate; Muslim body seeks apology

JAMMU: A BJP leader from J&K’s Kishtwar, Jahanzaib Sirwal, on Sunday objected to party MLA Shagun Parihar's claim that announcements were made from a mosque ahead of the killing of two special police officers in the high-altitude Dachhan belt, terming the allegation deeply unfortunate and factually unsubstantiated.
The Islami Markaz-e-Majlis Shura Kishtwar, headed by Jamia Masjid Imam Maulana Farooq Ahmad Kichloo, also rejected the allegation levelled by Parihar, terming her claims baseless and potentially detrimental to peace and communal harmony in the sensitive district, and demanded a public apology from the legislator.
Special police officers (SPOs) Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), both residents of Kishtwar district in Jammu division, were found dead in the Dachhan forest area early Thursday, a day after they went missing while on their way to a security post at Basnand in the adjoining Marwah tehsil.
In a video showing Kishtwar MLA Parihar speaking on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony for the two slain SPOs, she purportedly claimed that announcements were made from a mosque ahead of the killings and questioned the delay in action against those involved.
“Why have those involved not been apprehended yet? Announcements were made from a mosque. Someone must be passing on information, and leaking intelligence from here. Our people are being selectively targeted and killed,” the MLA alleged.
Condemning the claims suggesting that a mosque was being used as a platform to make provocative announcements and raise instigative slogans, Sirwal said no mosque should be linked to such activities without credible evidence.
Terming Parihar’s allegation deeply unfortunate and factually unsubstantiated, he said, “As a proud member of the Muslim community, I strongly object to attempts to bring religious institutions into narratives that can create mistrust and suspicion among communities. Mosques are centres of faith, worship and spiritual guidance, and their sanctity must be respected.”
The BJP leader also objected to a recent statement by the Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma, who linked the SPOs’ killings to alleged attempts at the ethnic cleansing of a particular community.
“Such an alarming assertion, without credible substantiation, risks creating unnecessary fear and insecurity among people. Communities in the region have been living together peacefully, and statements of this nature can undermine that trust.
“Using such sensitive issues to generate political mileage and deepen communal divisions is deeply unfortunate and must be avoided,” Sirwal said.
He also said that public representatives must exercise utmost responsibility while making statements on issues concerning communal harmony.
Making sweeping allegations against religious institutions or communities can unnecessarily deepen divisions and undermine the social fabric of society, he said.
“Terrorism has no religion, and violence cannot be given a religious identity. Our collective fight must be against those who perpetrate violence, not against any particular community.
“Political discourse must be guided by facts, responsibility and mutual respect rather than statements that risk alienating communities,” Sirwal said.
The chairman of Islami Markaz-e-Majlis Shura Kishtwar, Maulana Farooq Ahmad Kichloo, said Kishtwar is a highly sensitive region and any attempt to create mistrust between communities through unverified allegations is highly irresponsible and unacceptable.
“We have always condemned terrorism and every act of violence, including the attacks on the Amarnath Yatra. We have never supported any killing or act of violence, irrespective of who the victim or perpetrator may be," Kichloo said after a meeting of the Majlis.
He said the administration and security agencies are fully equipped to investigate the matter and establish the facts, urging Parihar not to make statements that could disturb the fragile peace in the district.
“If the MLA has concrete evidence, she should clearly identify the mosque from where the alleged announcement was made or disclose who made it. The administration and several security agencies are working on the ground. Are we to believe that none of them had any knowledge of such an incident?" Kichloo asked.
He also demanded a thorough and impartial probe by the administration to ensure strict action against anyone found guilty.
“We consider her (Perihar) our daughter and respect her. However, levelling allegations without substantiating them is neither responsible nor acceptable. She should withdraw these allegations and tender a public apology,” Kichloo said.
The Imam also said that Islam calls upon its followers to protect and respect their neighbours, irrespective of their faith, and uphold the values of compassion, coexistence and mutual respect.
“We do not wish to prolong or politicise this issue. Our only concern is that peace, brotherhood and communal harmony in Kishtwar must not be compromised for the sake of unverified claims,” he said.