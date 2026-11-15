SPO killings: BJP leader terms MLA’s mosque announcement claim unfortunate; Muslim body seeks apology

Condemning the claims suggesting that a mosque was being used as a platform to make provocative announcements and raise instigative slogans, Sirwal said no mosque should be linked to such activities without credible evidence.

Terming Parihar’s allegation deeply unfortunate and factually unsubstantiated, he said, “As a proud member of the Muslim community, I strongly object to attempts to bring religious institutions into narratives that can create mistrust and suspicion among communities. Mosques are centres of faith, worship and spiritual guidance, and their sanctity must be respected.”

The BJP leader also objected to a recent statement by the Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma, who linked the SPOs’ killings to alleged attempts at the ethnic cleansing of a particular community.

“Such an alarming assertion, without credible substantiation, risks creating unnecessary fear and insecurity among people. Communities in the region have been living together peacefully, and statements of this nature can undermine that trust.

“Using such sensitive issues to generate political mileage and deepen communal divisions is deeply unfortunate and must be avoided,” Sirwal said.

He also said that public representatives must exercise utmost responsibility while making statements on issues concerning communal harmony.

Making sweeping allegations against religious institutions or communities can unnecessarily deepen divisions and undermine the social fabric of society, he said.

“Terrorism has no religion, and violence cannot be given a religious identity. Our collective fight must be against those who perpetrate violence, not against any particular community.

“Political discourse must be guided by facts, responsibility and mutual respect rather than statements that risk alienating communities,” Sirwal said.

The chairman of Islami Markaz-e-Majlis Shura Kishtwar, Maulana Farooq Ahmad Kichloo, said Kishtwar is a highly sensitive region and any attempt to create mistrust between communities through unverified allegations is highly irresponsible and unacceptable.

“We have always condemned terrorism and every act of violence, including the attacks on the Amarnath Yatra. We have never supported any killing or act of violence, irrespective of who the victim or perpetrator may be," Kichloo said after a meeting of the Majlis.