Ahead of PM Modi's visit, EU seeks to fast-track investment protection pact alongside India FTA

NEW DELHI: The European Union is looking to accelerate negotiations on an Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) with New Delhi alongside the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), EU Ambassador to India Jean-Éric Paquet has said in an exclusive interview with the TNIE, stressing that investment flows strengthen supply chains and deepen economic ties between the two sides.

In a conversation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Brussels in December, when India and the EU are set to sign the FTA, Paquet said an investment protection framework would be as important as the trade agreement in bringing the two economies closer.

“What will be as important as this Free Trade Agreement will be to complete discussions on an Investment Protection Agreement,” he said, expressing hope that the ongoing negotiations could be accelerated and concluded soon.

Paquet said India and Europe needed to work together to de-risk supply chains, improve competitiveness and productivity, and generate sustainable growth and quality employment. He stressed that reducing trade barriers alone would not achieve these objectives, as integrated supply chains also required investments in production facilities and components.

“When you work on a supply chain, you don't just move goods back and forth, but you also need production components in that supply chain. And so investments are particularly important,” he said.

The envoy emphasised that the proposed agreement would benefit both sides, noting that Indian companies invest in Europe just as European companies invest in India. European investments in India, he said, could bring technology and capital while helping Indian businesses improve product quality through partnerships with European companies.

On the FTA, Paquet said both sides were targeting mid-December for its signing. The agreement would subsequently undergo scrutiny and approval by the European Parliament, with the EU expecting it to come into force in the first half of 2027, subject to the approval process.

Describing the proposed pact as transformative for trade, he said tariffs would fall to zero on 99 per cent of Indian tariff lines entering the European market. Indian tariffs on European goods would also see substantial reductions, in some cases by up to 50 per cent upon the agreement's entry into force, with further cuts phased in over time.

He also spoke about three broad approaches to AI development — the American, Chinese and human-centric European models — and said the challenge was to regulate the technology without restricting innovation.

"Clear rules can actually encourage innovation by providing certainty about what is permissible," he said, adding that Europe was also investing in advanced computing infrastructure and making it accessible to startups, businesses, universities and researchers.

Paquet said precision agriculture was a priority under the EU's Horizon Europe programme and expressed hope for deeper collaboration with India. He also pointed to discussions on connecting Europe's digital payment system with India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), saying such integration could create opportunities for a wider range of applications.

Cooperation in healthcare, agriculture and digital technologies is expected to remain an important part of the broader India-EU engagement as both sides seek to expand their strategic and economic partnership.