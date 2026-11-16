Akhilesh’s 'damdar Dalit' rhetoric hollow; he did not acknowledge my father’s contributions: Chirag

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Monday said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's “Damdar Dalit” rhetoric would not appeal to voters, arguing that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had failed to acknowledge the contributions of leaders such as his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan.

According to a PTI report, Chirag Paswan also accused the SP-Congress alliance of creating fear among voters, in an apparent reference to the law-and-order record of the Akhilesh Yadav government. He said a proposed third front was unlikely to make an impact, noting that the parties concerned, the AIMIM and the Azad Samaj Party, had contested elections separately so far.

“The NDA is providing good governance in Uttar Pradesh, where the people are tasting the fruits of a double engine government. I hope that the coalition will retain power easily. I am myself going to Lucknow tomorrow,” Paswan told reporters in Hajipur, his parliamentary constituency in Bihar.

Asked about Yadav's remark at a rally in Agra on Sunday that the Dalit had become 'damdar' (assertive), Paswan said the contributions of leaders such as his father needed to be recognised in any discussion on the empowerment of disadvantaged communities.

“No talk of empowerment of the depressed classes can be complete without duly acknowledging contributions of leaders like Ram Vilas Paswan. Such rhetoric resorted to at election time will compel Dalits to recall the raw deal they have got under these people,” he said.