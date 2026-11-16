Akhilesh’s 'damdar Dalit' rhetoric hollow; he did not acknowledge my father’s contributions: Chirag

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Monday said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's “Damdar Dalit” rhetoric would not appeal to voters, arguing that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had failed to acknowledge the contributions of leaders such as his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan.
According to a PTI report, Chirag Paswan also accused the SP-Congress alliance of creating fear among voters, in an apparent reference to the law-and-order record of the Akhilesh Yadav government. He said a proposed third front was unlikely to make an impact, noting that the parties concerned, the AIMIM and the Azad Samaj Party, had contested elections separately so far.
“The NDA is providing good governance in Uttar Pradesh, where the people are tasting the fruits of a double engine government. I hope that the coalition will retain power easily. I am myself going to Lucknow tomorrow,” Paswan told reporters in Hajipur, his parliamentary constituency in Bihar.
Asked about Yadav's remark at a rally in Agra on Sunday that the Dalit had become 'damdar' (assertive), Paswan said the contributions of leaders such as his father needed to be recognised in any discussion on the empowerment of disadvantaged communities.
“No talk of empowerment of the depressed classes can be complete without duly acknowledging contributions of leaders like Ram Vilas Paswan. Such rhetoric resorted to at election time will compel Dalits to recall the raw deal they have got under these people,” he said.
Paswan was referring to the political rivalry in Uttar Pradesh between the Samajwadi Party, founded by Yadav's late father Mulayam Singh Yadav, and the Bahujan Samaj Party, led by former chief minister Mayawati. Their rivalry has often been accompanied by social tensions in the state, he said.
The LJP (Ram Vilas) chief, whose party is a BJP ally and is looking to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due next year, also expressed confidence that the NDA would retain power in the state. He said he would travel to Lucknow on Tuesday.
Paswan also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to his Hajipur constituency on November 21, saying it reflected the Centre's commitment to Bihar's development.
“The PM’s visit to Raja Pakar, falling in my constituency, is proof of his commitment to the development of Bihar. He is scheduled to inaugurate a bridge over the river Ganga, which will drastically improve connectivity in the area. My late father, who had represented Hajipur, had faced many difficulties because of the absence of good infrastructure,” he said.
The Union minister said improved connectivity would help realise his vision of “Bihar First, Bihari First” by attracting investment and boosting industrialisation.
Asked about the Bihar government's decision to name the bridge after JD(U) president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar, Paswan said the move recognised the latter's contribution to the state's development.
“There is no doubt that much of the development in Bihar has taken place under the towering leadership of Nitish Kumar. This is a small honour that reflects the philosophy of our coalition which acknowledges the contributions of all who have helped run double engine governments,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)