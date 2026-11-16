Bhopal Diary | Fugitive police officer finds fan across border

Madhya Pradesh’s absconding police officer Neha Pachisiya, who is on the run in an extortion-land grabbing case, has found an unlikely cheerleader: a Pakistani man. A video of him appeared on Neha’s Instagram account. He demands that the Indian government reinstate her, as she is innocent. The police’s cyber cell investigators are now combing the account’s login records. It is still unclear whether the account was hacked or the post was made with her consent. The suspended Katni CSP has been missing since an FIR over an alleged land deal and misuse of her official position was registered in August. A court rejected her anticipatory bail plea, and police announced a Rs 10,000 reward for her arrest.