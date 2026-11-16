Bhopal Diary | Fugitive police officer finds fan across border

Madhya Pradesh’s absconding police officer Neha Pachisiya, who is on the run in an extortion-land grabbing case, has found an unlikely cheerleader: a Pakistani man. A video of him appeared on Neha’s Instagram account. He demands that the Indian government reinstate her, as she is innocent. The police’s cyber cell investigators are now combing the account’s login records. It is still unclear whether the account was hacked or the post was made with her consent. The suspended Katni CSP has been missing since an FIR over an alleged land deal and misuse of her official position was registered in August. A court rejected her anticipatory bail plea, and police announced a Rs 10,000 reward for her arrest.
With 1L heifers, state to emerge as a milk capital
Madhya Pradesh wants to wear the nation’s milk crown, and improved-breed heifers are the plan. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Friday that the government will provide one lakh such heifers to farmers every year, with the larger objective to make the state the country’s top milk producer within two years. Speaking at a livestock farmers’ conference and cattle fair in Gwalior, he said MP, currently third with a 9% share of India’s milk output, has over 2.5 crore livestock but needs genetic improvement of its breeds. He noted Gujarat produces more milk with fewer animals. Union Minister Amit Shah has assured the heifers’ availability, while 10,000-capacity gaushalas are coming up in major cities.
Reel costs BJP MLA’s son VIP access at temple
A reel has cost Indore-III MLA Golu Shukla’s son, Rudraksh, his VIP access at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple. Despite a ban on mobiles and videography in the temple’s restricted area, a 1-minute 52-second video of his visit went viral, allegedly filmed by his entourage. The temple management committee barred him from protocol and VIP facilities for one year so he can enter only as an ordinary devotee. A `5 lakh fine was imposed on the private security agency, and three personnel were removed from duty. This isn’t the first time that Rudraksh has kicked up a row due to a temple visit. In April 2015, men accompanying him had assaulted the priest at a temple in Dewas for refusing to open the temple’s gates for darshan at night.
Anuraag Singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com