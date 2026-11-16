BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over ‘dead economy’ remark, cites Goldman Sachs growth forecast

The BJP on Monday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for describing the Indian economy as "dead", citing Goldman Sachs' projection of 7.2 per cent GDP growth for India in 2027, higher than that of major global economies.

In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said Goldman Sachs' projections "expose him out and blue", contrasting India's projected growth with China's 4.5 per cent, the US's 2.4 per cent and the Euro Area's 0.9 per cent.

Bhandari said India had moved from being counted among "fragile" economies to becoming one of the world's fastest-growing major economies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi has repeatedly criticised the Modi government's economic policies, accusing it of weakening the economy and describing it as "dead".

Last year, Gandhi echoed US President Donald Trump's criticism of the Indian economy, saying everybody except Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman knew that the country's economy was "dead".

(With inputs from PTI)