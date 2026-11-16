BJP livid at Italian politco’s Congress slogan at summit

NEW DELHI: A political row has erupted over Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck’s comment on the state of democracy in India in the presence of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Filibeck, the secretary general of the Party of European Socialists (PES), raised the Opposition’s slogan ‘Vote chor, gaddi chhod’ at the Bharat Summit of the Congress in Hyderabad on Saturday, as Gandhi could be seen laughing. Later, Filibeck claimed that “democracy was under attack in India”.

The BJP took strong exception to Filibeck’s comments, calling it foreign political leaders interfering in Indian politics. Home Minister Amit Shah said in Pune that people subscribing to leftist ideologies from across the world had been invited to criticise PM Modi and India. “While the entire world is appreciating the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his development model, Rahul Gandhi is criticising his leadership at an international platform. The summit was named Bharat, but its platform was used to criticise the PM and the country,” he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on X: “Have you ever seen anyone laughing when India is insulted by a foreigner? I’m not asking about which Indian goes abroad to insult India.”

This is not the first time Filibeck has created controversy. He was expelled from the Philippines in April 2018 for criticising then Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. The PES, through its political wing Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, has also criticised India in the European Parliament on the Manipur violence and the Citizen Amendment Act of 2020.

Born in 1978, Filibeck has spent much of his professional life working with youth organisations. His career subsequently moved towards mainstream party politics in Italy, where he became associated with the Partito Democratico, the country’s centre-left Democratic Party. In 2014, Filibeck joined Ministry of Agriculture, where he was appointed Head of International Relations. Filibeck has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree from INSEAD.­