Congress MP Bimol Akoijam to contest 2027 Manipur assembly polls

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam announced that he will contest assembly elections in Manipur which is scheduled to be held in 2027.

Addressing a press conference at his residence on Sunday (November 15, 2026), Mr. Akoijam said he held discussions with state Congress president O. Ibobi Singh over political strategies for the upcoming elections.

"We discussed how to form a Congress government and save the land from the BJP and its surrogate parties. Following the discussions, it was decided that I would contest from the Keisamthong constituency," he said.

Mr. Akoijam appealed to his supporters to vote for the Congress and elect its candidates in all constituencies to ensure a majority for the party.

"By being part of the government, we will have the opportunity to redirect the future of the state by bringing peace among communities and fostering economic development," he said.