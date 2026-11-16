COP31: India seeks global mechanism for just transition, urges developed nations to share clean energy costs

NEW DELHI: India is calling for the establishment of an international mechanism that supports developing countries while allowing each nation to determine its own path based on its unique needs and circumstancesat COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye. Meanwhile, it urged developed nations to share the financial responsibilities associated with transitioning to cleaner energy.

During addresse of the Fourth Annual High-Level Ministerial Roundtable on Just Transition under the UAE Just Transition Work Programme at UNFCCC COP31, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, emphasised the need to shift the global just transition agenda from mere dialogue and experience sharing to practical, country-driven implementation.

“The new mechanism should build upon existing efforts, avoid duplication, and facilitate access to adequate means of implementation,” said Yadav.

He insisted, “The new mechanism should not prescribe uniform sectoral pathways or create new obligations, but instead enable countries to pursue their own just transition pathways in accordance with national priorities, ensuring that workers, communities, and vulnerable groups are not left behind.”

Yadav reiterated India's commitment to an inclusive and equitable global transition that leaves no one behind. He clarified that India wants the shift towards clean energy to occur without jeopardising jobs, livelihoods, or economic development, especially in poorer regions.

“Climate policies must protect farmers, workers, and communities affected by the transition,” he stressed.

In a social media post, Yadav highlighted the need to integrate just transition considerations across adaptation, livelihoods, and development planning. He expressed support for the operationalisation of a two-tier, Party-guided mechanism that is responsive to the needs of developing countries while respecting national sovereignty and diverse circumstances.