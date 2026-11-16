Crucial bills lined up for winter session in December first week

NEW DELHI: The government is likely to convene Parliament’s winter session in the first week of December, sources said, even as the monsoon session remains unprorogued and speculation mounts over a renewed push for the delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill.

The session is expected to be stormy, with the government appearing keen to push through the proposed constitutional amendment amid Opposition protests against the SIR of electoral rolls and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

The government’s decision to keep the monsoon session alive without proroguing it has fuelled speculation about an extended or special sitting to take up the proposed constitutional amendment at a short notice. An extended sitting of the existing session requires at least two days’ notice, while convening a fresh session requires at least 14 days’ notice.

The proposed legislation seeks to increase the Lok Sabha’s strength from 543 to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, paving the way for implementing 33% reservation for women in the Lower House and assemblies ahead of the 2029 general elections.

A government functionary said the bill would clear the House with a margin of 15 to 18 votes. While the government failed to muster the required two-thirds majority to clear the bill on April 17, sources said there is a proposal to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats for all states by 50% to address southern states’ concerns.

BJP sources say they are confident of support from parties such as the DMK and NCP (SP) beyond the alliance.

Law on simultaneous polls may be taken up

If the Centre secures the special majority for delimitation, it may seek to take up the simultaneous polls legislation as well, a source said. The Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the proposal is expected to submit its report during the winter session.