Express Exclusive | Centre takes ‘baby step’ to strengthen palliative care, undertakes feasibility study

NEW DELHI: India does not have a national palliative care policy. But as demand for specialised care grows, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has taken “baby steps” toward a dedicated national palliative care policy that would ensure people with serious illness and their families receive comprehensive, dignified and equitable care.
The ICMR, has launched a multi-state implementation research study to improve coverage of high-quality palliative care interventions, flagging it as a priority under the national health research program.
The aim of the research study is to translate foundational knowledge on how the public health system can deliver high-quality palliative care at the community level. And, seven research teams have been selected across six zones, including Jammu, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Bihar.
In a letter to Chief Secretaries of these states, ICMR Director-General Dr Rajiv Bahl said, “Palliative care is an essential component of comprehensive healthcare, aimed at improving the quality of life of patients with life-limiting illnesses and supporting their caregivers.”
“Despite the growing need for palliative care, challenges persist in access to essential services, continuity of care, referral mechanisms, and integration of palliative care into routine health service delivery,” the letter, available with this paper, said.
The letter, dated October 30, said that the ICMR “considers the study as a national health research priority, and has invited Expression of Interest for a multistate implementation research study.”
“The primary objective of this study is to co-develop, implement, and evaluate a multi-component model to achieve 70% effective coverage of the estimated need for palliative care at district level,” it said.
Dr Bahl, also Secretary, Department of Health Research, under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, said the six research teams were selected based on expertise in palliative care and research, as well as their experience in collaborating with the state government.
Speaking to TNIE, Smriti Rana, Head of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Training and Policy on Access to Pain Relief, said that if the research study is done well, it can give the government the confidence and evidence to frame a national policy. “But the real test will be whether findings translate into funded, implemented action,” she said.
She pointed out that India already has a National Programme for Palliative Care (2012) and state policies, with Kerala as the best example. “What is missing is not ideas but evidence on what works at scale across very different settings.
A multistate implementation study can fill that gap by testing models in diverse contexts, documenting costs, workforce needs, referral pathways and access to opioids, and showing what sustains community and home-based care. Such data gives policymakers something concrete to build on. So yes, these are baby steps, but useful ones.”
However, she flagged the long timeline to develop a national palliative care policy. “The risk is the four-to-five-year timeline. With an ageing population and rising cancer, dementia and chronic organ disease, people are suffering now. The study should therefore run alongside, not before, policy action.”
Stressing that palliative care should be a national priority in India, Rana said, millions of Indians live with serious illnesses, such as cancer, organ failure and dementia, yet, only a small fraction can access pain relief or supportive care.
"Most are cared for at home, by families who are often unsupported and pushed into financial hardship. Palliative care eases suffering, reduces costly crisis hospitalisations, and upholds dignity at life’s end,” she added.
“It is also a matter of equity and human rights, since those with the least resources suffer the most. Making it a priority means funding, training, and ensuring access to essential medicines like morphine," said Rana, who is Director - Strategic Communications, Pallium India, a Kerala-based non-profit with UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Special Consultative Status.
The ICMR first began work on the research study in August, when it called a meeting of stakeholders involved in the multi-state project.
In the meeting at its New Delhi headquarters, which was attended by experts from AIIMS Jammu, CMC Vellore, and Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, discussions were held on the various aspects of the study, which included target population, care continuum, and integrating palliative care within the public health system by implementing the research perspectives.
The ICMR has allotted Rs 2.5 crore for each study site.
The study will take three years to produce a baseline assessment of the needs of palliative care in India, the various barriers coming in the way of the existing national programme, and state policies, to scale up the services and build evidence which would help in the long run to come out with a national policy.
The need for a comprehensive policy was felt as nearly 7-10 million people require palliative care (PC) in India, but less than four per cent have access to it.
Experts have flagged that the demand for palliative care in India is going to rise manifold, as four in ten people are estimated to have at least one chronic disease.
The burden is expected to rise to address serious health-related suffering, which is commonly associated with end-stage chronic diseases like cancer.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) palliative care is ‘an approach that improves the quality of life of patients - adults as well as children - and their families who are facing problems associated with life-threatening illness.’
In 2014, the WHO passed a resolution urging member states to provide palliative car services as part of comprehensive care, recognising the impact of palliative care on patients' and caregivers' quality of life,
Palliative car is most commonly needed for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer and neurological illnesses, among others. Experts said patients with end-stage cancer account for nearly one-third of all palliative care needs.