Express Exclusive | Centre takes ‘baby step’ to strengthen palliative care, undertakes feasibility study

NEW DELHI: India does not have a national palliative care policy. But as demand for specialised care grows, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has taken “baby steps” toward a dedicated national palliative care policy that would ensure people with serious illness and their families receive comprehensive, dignified and equitable care.

The ICMR, has launched a multi-state implementation research study to improve coverage of high-quality palliative care interventions, flagging it as a priority under the national health research program.

The aim of the research study is to translate foundational knowledge on how the public health system can deliver high-quality palliative care at the community level. And, seven research teams have been selected across six zones, including Jammu, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries of these states, ICMR Director-General Dr Rajiv Bahl said, “Palliative care is an essential component of comprehensive healthcare, aimed at improving the quality of life of patients with life-limiting illnesses and supporting their caregivers.”

“Despite the growing need for palliative care, challenges persist in access to essential services, continuity of care, referral mechanisms, and integration of palliative care into routine health service delivery,” the letter, available with this paper, said.

The letter, dated October 30, said that the ICMR “considers the study as a national health research priority, and has invited Expression of Interest for a multistate implementation research study.”

“The primary objective of this study is to co-develop, implement, and evaluate a multi-component model to achieve 70% effective coverage of the estimated need for palliative care at district level,” it said.

Dr Bahl, also Secretary, Department of Health Research, under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, said the six research teams were selected based on expertise in palliative care and research, as well as their experience in collaborating with the state government.