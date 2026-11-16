Govt to use AI to monitor radicalisation

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s two-day Anti-Terror Conference on November 19–20, the security establishments are working up a five-year national counter-radicalisation programme, where an AI-enabled national monitoring centre, state-level counter-radicalisation cells and district committees headed by District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police will be in place.

It is seen as a major overhaul of country’s counter-radicalisation strategy. The framework will bring intelligence agencies, state police, district administrations, educational institutions and civil society organisations under a coordinated mechanism.

This newspaper has accessed an internal note detailing the proposed National Scheme on Counter Radicalisation, which envisages setting up a National Radicalisation Monitoring and Analysis Centre (NRMAC) and counter-radicalisation cells in every state.