NEW DELHI: The Gandhis, as a family, are known for guarding their privacy. But at the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, “Belonging”, that veil briefly lifted. The leitmotif of the evening was emotion. It was not Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, who delivered the final speech, but Rahul Gandhi, the son. Taking the audience on a walk down memory lane, he stuck to orders to “say nothing on politics”. This was personal, a family story unfolding on a brightly-lit stage.
In trying to explain his mother, Rahul was also revealing something of himself. Until his father’s death, his childhood seemed almost like a fairytale, with his parents deeply in love with each other.
Whenever the family sat down for a meal, his mother would be sitting on his father’s lap. It was such a familiar sight that he assumed all parents were like that, until he visited his friends’ homes and discovered otherwise. Rahul recalled his mother as an extrovert until the day Indira Gandhi, their “anchor”, was assassinated.
When Rajiv was “blown to pieces”, in Rahul’s words, an even bigger anchor was gone. Sonia withdrew into herself. Until then, she had an almost perfect memory. “But if you ask her what happened when Papa died, she has no memory of it.” The extrovert was gone; in her place was the Sphinx we know. Even now, Sonia cannot remember it.
What appears in the book has been pieced together by Sonia and Priyanka. “The book belonged to my father, and she belonged to him.” Then the fun-loving, smiling mother he had known seemed to disappear. Until the “people said she belonged to them.”
The evening clearly belonged to Rahul too. He recalled his parents meeting at the Varsity restaurant in Cambridge and decided to revisit the famous setting of their romance with his girlfriend.
The waiter remembered his parents. Rahul asked for the best dish on the menu, and was recommended chicken chasseur. They ordered two. “If you ever want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant. Just don’t order the chicken chasseur. It is horrible,” he joked.
For one shining moment, the man who is so often seen as Parliament’s street fighter and Narendra Modi-baiter was neither the Leader of the Opposition nor a political combatant.
Rahul was simply a son, remembering his parents and the life they had shared for decades. That was what made the Gandhis different that day. And what made the evening different, too.