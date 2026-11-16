NEW DELHI: The Gandhis, as a family, are known for guarding their privacy. But at the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, “Belonging”, that veil briefly lifted. The leitmotif of the evening was emotion. It was not Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, who delivered the final speech, but Rahul Gandhi, the son. Taking the audience on a walk down memory lane, he stuck to orders to “say nothing on politics”. This was personal, a family story unfolding on a brightly-lit stage.

In trying to explain his mother, Rahul was also revealing something of himself. Until his father’s death, his childhood seemed almost like a fairytale, with his parents deeply in love with each other.

Whenever the family sat down for a meal, his mother would be sitting on his father’s lap. It was such a familiar sight that he assumed all parents were like that, until he visited his friends’ homes and discovered otherwise. Rahul recalled his mother as an extrovert until the day Indira Gandhi, their “anchor”, was assassinated.

When Rajiv was “blown to pieces”, in Rahul’s words, an even bigger anchor was gone. Sonia withdrew into herself. Until then, she had an almost perfect memory. “But if you ask her what happened when Papa died, she has no memory of it.” The extrovert was gone; in her place was the Sphinx we know. Even now, Sonia cannot remember it.