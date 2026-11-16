ICMR takes steps to make palliative care framework

NEW DELHI: India does not have a national palliative care policy. But as demand for specialised care grows, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has taken “baby steps” toward a dedicated national palliative care policy that would ensure people with serious illness and their families receive comprehensive, dignified and equitable care.
Flagging it as a priority under the national health research programme, the ICMR, an apex body that formulates, coordinates, and promotes biomedical research in India, has launched a multi-state implementation research study to improve coverage of high-quality palliative care interventions.
For the research study, seven research teams have been selected across six zones, including Jammu, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Bihar.
In a letter to Chief Secretaries of these states, ICMR Director-General Dr Rajiv Bahl said, “Palliative care is a key component of comprehensive healthcare, aimed at improving the quality of life of patients with life-limiting illnesses and supporting their caregivers.”
“Despite the growing need for palliative care, challenges persist in access to essential services, continuity of care, referral mechanisms, and integration of palliative care into routine health service delivery,” the letter dated October 30, available with this newspaper, said. “The primary objective of this study is to co-develop, implement, and evaluate a multi-component model to achieve 70% effective coverage of the estimated need for palliative care at the district level,” it read.
Dr Bahl, also Secretary, Department of Health Research, under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, said the six research teams were selected based on expertise in palliative care and research, as well as their experience in collaborating with state government.
Smriti Rana, Head of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Training and Policy on Access to Pain Relief, said that if the research study is done well, it can give the government the confidence and evidence to frame a national policy. “But the real test will be whether findings translate into funded, implemented action,” said Rana, Director of Strategic Communications, Pallium India.