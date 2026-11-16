ICMR takes steps to make palliative care framework

NEW DELHI: India does not have a national palliative care policy. But as demand for specialised care grows, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has taken “baby steps” toward a dedicated national palliative care policy that would ensure people with serious illness and their families receive comprehensive, dignified and equitable care.

Flagging it as a priority under the national health research programme, the ICMR, an apex body that formulates, coordinates, and promotes biomedical research in India, has launched a multi-state implementation research study to improve coverage of high-quality palliative care interventions.

For the research study, seven research teams have been selected across six zones, including Jammu, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries of these states, ICMR Director-General Dr Rajiv Bahl said, “Palliative care is a key component of comprehensive healthcare, aimed at improving the quality of life of patients with life-limiting illnesses and supporting their caregivers.”