India shows emerging economies don't have to choose between growth and environment: Prince William

MUMBAI: Britain's Prince William on Monday said too often the world's emerging economies are presented with false choices -- growth or the environment, prosperity or protection -- but India shows a different picture full of colour, complexity and possibility.

Speaking at the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly here, he noted India reached its target of sourcing 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels five years early, as its solar capacity has grown more than 50-fold in little over a decade.

But this transformation is about more than energy -- it is about people finding better ways to live. India is the country with more Earthshot Prize winners and finalists than any other, he said.

"Too often, the world's emerging economies are presented with false choices -- growth or the environment, prosperity or protection. But India shows us a different picture," William said.

The future will not be transformed by those who simply describe what is wrong, but by individuals who dare to show the world what is possible, he stated.

Founded by William, the Earthshot Prize aims to find solutions to climate change. The environmental initiative awards five winners USD 1.3 million each to expand solutions addressing climate change. Mumbai will host the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards Night on November 17.

"The Earthshot Prize has seen what happens when bold ideas are backed and given the chance to grow. They create jobs, improve lives, and change what we believe is possible. And nowhere is that possibility more evident than here in India," William added.