Indian-origin man charged with break-in, vehicle theft in Canada's Surrey

CHANDIGARH: A 21-year-old Indian-origin youth hailing from Punjab has been charged with six Criminal Code offences following his arrest for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a vehicle from a Guildford residence on October 1.

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) in statement said that the officers were responding to a call from a residence near 181 Street and 96 Avenue at around 4.25 A.M on October 1, 2026, following reports of the incident.

Major Crime Section (MCS) of Surrey police took lead on the investigation and on October 23, MCS investigators arrested Sher E Partap Hundal, a 21-year-old male, who has now been charged by the BC Prosecution Service with the following six Criminal Code offences.

These include break and enter of a dwelling-house, robbery, disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle using threats or violence, possession of stolen property valued at more than $5,000, and possession of stolen property.

Hundal was released on November 10 on surety bail, subject to protective conditions. He is scheduled to appear before the Surrey Provincial Court on December 1.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken to investigators to come forward.