Insider track | Delhi’s next power shuffle

From scars to service

Pulwama is acquiring a very different association. In 2019, the district became the scene of one of India’s deadliest terror attacks, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed and several others critically injured. Now, the same place is helping prepare the next generation of police leaders for the realities of counter-terror operations. Twenty-one trainee IPS officers from the 78th Regular Recruit Batch recently spent five days in Kashmir, with much of their familiarisation module based at the CRPF facility in Lethpora, Pulwama, 21 km from Srinagar. There is a poignant irony here: a place scarred by sacrifice is now teaching young officers the importance of courage and duty.