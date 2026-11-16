Insider track | Delhi’s next power shuffle

Delhi’s top bureaucratic chair is already attracting attention, with Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma due to retire on December 31. The 1992-batch AGMUT officer could still get an extension, but the succession buzz has begun. Interestingly, all five Additional Chief Secretaries currently serving in the Delhi Government have a Jammu and Kashmir connection, adding an unexpected twist to the race. Bipul Pathak, Ashwani Kumar, Navin Choudhary, Ashish Chander Verma and Prashant Goyal are among the names doing the rounds. With J&K experience emerging as a common thread, the Centre’s choice will be keenly watched. Will seniority carry the day, or will administrative experience trump the usual pecking order? For now, the lobbying and speculation have begun.
From scars to service
Pulwama is acquiring a very different association. In 2019, the district became the scene of one of India’s deadliest terror attacks, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed and several others critically injured. Now, the same place is helping prepare the next generation of police leaders for the realities of counter-terror operations. Twenty-one trainee IPS officers from the 78th Regular Recruit Batch recently spent five days in Kashmir, with much of their familiarisation module based at the CRPF facility in Lethpora, Pulwama, 21 km from Srinagar. There is a poignant irony here: a place scarred by sacrifice is now teaching young officers the importance of courage and duty.
Courage without recognition
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked state governments, Union Territory administrations, security forces and Central ministries and departments to identify acts of exceptional bravery that may qualify for the Ashoka Chakra series of gallantry awards. In a letter seeking Republic Day nominations, the ministry expressed concern over the small number of recommendations received, despite twice-yearly invitations. “It has, however, been our experience that very few recommendations are received,” the letter pointed out. The MHA noted that acts of courage regularly reported in print and electronic media often go unrecognised when authorities fail to nominate them.
History’s curious blind spot
The Cabinet cleared the mega YugeYugeen Bharat Museum in North and South Blocks on Wednesday, just as the Army and Navy chiefs prepare to vacate South Block by month-end. The ambitious museum will trace India’s civilisation, scripts, faith and trade across 950 rooms. Its first gallery, devoted to adornment, is expected to open in late 2027, with the entire project targeted for completion by March 2031. But there is a curious omission in the plans announced so far: no gallery dedicated to military history. This, despite the Army Chief’s office having occupied South Block since 1947.