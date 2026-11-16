INTERVIEW | Plans afoot for greater defence ties, FTA set for mid-December signing: EU ambassador

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The strategic agenda has over 100 components, reflecting both sides’ ambition for a comprehensive partnership. Considerable progress has been made over the past eight months. The most significant outcome is the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Negotiations concluded in January, and the legal text was subsequently finalised. The schedule of commitments was published on 11 September, when the European Commission also proposed that ministers proceed with signing.

We are now targeting mid-December for the signing. The agreement will then undergo European Parliament scrutiny and approval. If the process proceeds positively, we expect it to enter into force in the first half of 2027. This will be transformative for trade.

Tariffs will fall to zero on 99% of Indian tariff lines entering Europe, while Indian tariffs on European goods will see steep reductions, in some cases up to 50% upon entry into force, with further reductions phased in over time.

But that's only half of the story. What will be as important as this Free Trade Agreement will be to complete discussions on an Investment Protection Agreement. What is really here is the ambition of India and Europe to work on our supply chains, to bring our economies much closer together, to de-risk these supply chains, and so with that, work on our competitiveness, on our productivity, create sustainable growth, and ultimately also quality employment, of course.

And that cannot just be done with the trade facilitation. You also need to allow for investment because when you work on a supply chain, you don't just move goods back and forth, but you also need production components in that supply chain. And so investments are particularly important. So, I very much hope that a process of negotiation which is ongoing can now be accelerated and be completed as we sign the FTA in December.

This is not a European ask. This is as interesting for India as it is for Europe because Indians invest in Europe as Europeans invest in India. And the work on supply chains in India, which would be enhanced by European investments, is, I think, particularly critical for bringing technology, capital to India, which in turn, I think, will allow Indian operators with their European partners to work also on the quality of their products.