INTERVIEW | Plans afoot for greater defence ties, FTA set for mid-December signing: EU ambassador

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brussels in December, where India and the European Union are looking to sign a landmark Free Trade Agreement, EU Ambassador to India Jean-Éric Paquet speaks to Jayanth Jacob about the future of India-EU ties, trade and investment, defence cooperation, Indo-Pacific security, resilient supply chains and collaboration in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.
“What concrete outcomes must both India and the European Union deliver by 2030 to demonstrate real strategic impact beyond dialogue?”
The strategic agenda has over 100 components, reflecting both sides’ ambition for a comprehensive partnership. Considerable progress has been made over the past eight months. The most significant outcome is the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Negotiations concluded in January, and the legal text was subsequently finalised. The schedule of commitments was published on 11 September, when the European Commission also proposed that ministers proceed with signing.
We are now targeting mid-December for the signing. The agreement will then undergo European Parliament scrutiny and approval. If the process proceeds positively, we expect it to enter into force in the first half of 2027. This will be transformative for trade.
Tariffs will fall to zero on 99% of Indian tariff lines entering Europe, while Indian tariffs on European goods will see steep reductions, in some cases up to 50% upon entry into force, with further reductions phased in over time.
But that's only half of the story. What will be as important as this Free Trade Agreement will be to complete discussions on an Investment Protection Agreement. What is really here is the ambition of India and Europe to work on our supply chains, to bring our economies much closer together, to de-risk these supply chains, and so with that, work on our competitiveness, on our productivity, create sustainable growth, and ultimately also quality employment, of course.
And that cannot just be done with the trade facilitation. You also need to allow for investment because when you work on a supply chain, you don't just move goods back and forth, but you also need production components in that supply chain. And so investments are particularly important. So, I very much hope that a process of negotiation which is ongoing can now be accelerated and be completed as we sign the FTA in December.
This is not a European ask. This is as interesting for India as it is for Europe because Indians invest in Europe as Europeans invest in India. And the work on supply chains in India, which would be enhanced by European investments, is, I think, particularly critical for bringing technology, capital to India, which in turn, I think, will allow Indian operators with their European partners to work also on the quality of their products.
What safeguards are in place to address Indian MSMEs’ concerns about the impact of this agreement?
European and Indian MSMEs are fully covered by the agreements. While larger companies drive much of the existing €130 billion in bilateral trade (€180 billion including services), smaller firms also participate directly, including through niche investments and supply chains. The FTA and Investment Protection Agreement will create opportunities across the board, benefiting MSMEs both directly and indirectly. We recognise that supporting MSMEs is a key priority for India, and we share that commitment.
How can India and the EU deepen Indo-Pacific maritime cooperation despite differences on issues such as the Ukraine conflict and wider major-power dynamics?
While India and the EU may differ on some geopolitical issues, we share a strong commitment to the multilateral system and a rules-based international order. Strategic dialogue between our leaders and foreign ministers reflects this convergence. On maritime security, our positions are closely aligned. Preserving freedom of navigation under UNCLOS and protecting seafarers are shared priorities, particularly given the risks in the Black Sea and Strait of Hormuz. There is also growing practical cooperation between the Indian Navy and EU Operation Atalanta, including closer coordination at sea. We are exploring a framework to strengthen these interactions. Beyond this, India and the EU are working with regional partners, including ASEAN, on maritime security through technology, equipment and training.
What concrete cooperation is envisaged in defence, cybersecurity and technology sharing, and what key constraints remain?
The India-EU Security and Defence Partnership is a remarkable example of both sides overcoming geographical differences to deepen cooperation. It covers political consultations, multilateralism, maritime security, freedom of navigation, cybersecurity and counterterrorism. A major new development is the ambition to bring defence industries closer together. Building on long standing bilateral partnerships with France, Germany and Italy, we plan to establish a dedicated forum in the coming months. This will bring together European and Indian defence companies to explore supply-chain partnerships, co-development and potential acquisitions.
Our industries are well equipped to address concerns around intellectual property and security. The need for cooperation is growing as both sides invest heavily in defence capabilities. Europe plans to mobilise up to €800 billion by 2030 to address capability gaps in areas such as air defence, satellite surveillance, communications and logistics. This creates significant opportunities for India-EU industrial cooperation.
One of the aims is to build resilient supply chains in semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy, digital technologies. And when it comes to creating high-value jobs, which is a concern here in India, how is this cooperation being looked at from that perspective?
Ultimately, our shared objective is not just competitiveness and productivity, but also creating high-quality jobs. Building resilient critical supply chains is essential for both our economies and societies, and India and Europe face remarkably similar challenges. The next step is to prioritise key supply chains and mobilise the full range of instruments under our strategic partnership, including the Free Trade Agreement, Investment Protection Agreement and Europe's Global Gateway investment programme.
We are also exploring partnerships with Indian states to facilitate joint investments through dedicated industrial platforms, helping companies secure land, permits and local partners for new production facilities. These initiatives can generate investment and quality employment. India’s association as a member of Horizon Europe is another important step in this direction.
Can India and the EU establish a common framework for trustworthy AI that enables cross-border innovation while avoiding disproportionate compliance burdens, particularly for startups?
There are broadly three AI models: the American, the Chinese and the human-centric approach, which is largely European but also resonates with India and Japan. While the US benefits from vast data and financing, China follows a more state-driven model. Europe has chosen a human-centric approach, recognising that AI carries risks that companies alone cannot manage. The challenge is to regulate without stifling innovation. Regulation must remain agile and technologically relevant as AI evolves rapidly. I believe clear rules can actually encourage innovation by providing certainty about what is permissible.
Beyond regulation, we must invest in innovation. Europe is opening its advanced computing infrastructure to startups, businesses, universities and researchers, while unlocking untapped industrial, healthcare and public-sector data. These could enable powerful AI applications with significant societal benefits. This is also an important area of discussion with India.
How India and the EU are exploring joint AI initiatives in critical sectors such as healthcare and agriculture?
Precision agriculture is a key priority under Horizon Europe, and I hope we can deepen collaboration with India in this area. Another major opportunity is India's extraordinary UPI system, whose scale, quality and resilience are remarkable. We are discussing how Europe's equivalent digital payment system can be connected with UPI, creating scale for a wide range of applications. In healthcare, Europe has made significant progress in protecting patient privacy while enabling the use of large-scale data. This is particularly important for AI applications in healthcare and diagnostics. I believe this offers considerable scope for India-EU collaboration and is an important area for joint work.