MoD inks pact with social justice ministry; day care centres for elderly in 8 more cantonments

NEW DELHI: Eight cantonments, including Pune, Secunderabad and Delhi, will get day care centres for senior citizens under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) the Ministry of Defence signed with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) on Monday.

The pact will also bring elder care facilities already run by cantonment boards under MoSJE funding, and train young people as geriatric caregivers. It was signed by the Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE) in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar.

“Our cultural values teach us ‘Matru Devo Bhava, Pitru Devo Bhava’. Caring for the elderly is not just a family matter; it is our responsibility,” Singh said, according to a government statement issued Monday.

Describing the elderly as bearers of experience and tradition whose guidance would be invaluable on the road to Viksit Bharat by 2047, Singh said ensuring their respect and security was a social and moral responsibility. He also called for social audits to assess the quality of services at the centres.

Kumar called the MoU an important step for senior citizens in cantonments. Linking the initiative to the armed forces, he said, “Our soldiers safeguard the nation’s borders with courage, sacrifice and dedication. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that they receive the care, respect and support they deserve.”

Under the arrangement, MoSJE will extend financial assistance under its Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), including for running facilities that cantonment boards now fund from their own budgets, which depend largely on defence ministry grants.

Ambala, Deolali, Jabalpur, Ranikhet and Lansdowne cantonments already run day care centres, while Ayodhya and Lucknow run senior citizen homes. These will be augmented “as per availability of funds”, the statement read.

Besides Pune, Secunderabad and Delhi, the DGDE has identified Barrackpore, Belgaum, Jhansi, Khadki and St. Thomas Mount for new day care centres.

The DGDE and cantonment boards will provide premises, electricity, water supply and sanitation, while MoSJE will provide funds, technical guidance, training modules and operational support.

The caregiver training will cover youth in and around 12 cantonments: Barrackpore, Belgaum, Jhansi, Deolali, Khadki, Pune, Secunderabad, St. Thomas Mount, Ambala, Delhi, Ferozepur and Jalandhar.

“With India’s elderly population steadily increasing, the demand for trained caregivers and specialised elderly care services is expected to grow in the coming years,” the statement said.

A joint working group of the two ministries will oversee coordination, implementation and monitoring.