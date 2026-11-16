Modi begins Philippines visit, highlights ASEAN's role in India's Act East Policy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the importance of India's growing engagement with Southeast Asian nations, describing ASEAN as a key pillar of the country's Act East Policy and an integral part of its MAHASAGAR vision.

Modi made the remarks ahead of his two-day visit to the Philippines from November 16 to 17, where he will attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister noted that India's relationship with ASEAN is built on centuries-old cultural and civilisational connections. Over the years, these historic links have expanded into a broad-based partnership covering trade, infrastructure connectivity, maritime cooperation, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

Highlighting the importance of the upcoming ASEAN-India Summit, Modi said he looks forward to engaging with regional leaders to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance common goals relating to economic development, connectivity and shared prosperity.

He also underlined the significance of the East Asia Summit as a forum for addressing pressing regional and international concerns. Discussions with participating leaders will focus on promoting peace, stability and closer cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

During his stay, Modi is also scheduled to meet members of the Indian diaspora in the Philippines. He acknowledged their contribution to strengthening the longstanding friendship and cultural ties between the two nations.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that his visit would provide fresh momentum to India's engagement with ASEAN and further strengthen the shared resolve of regional partners to build a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from PTI)