Narmada water in 126 new villages of two MP districts

BHOPAL: As many as 126 villages of western Madhya Pradesh’s tribal-dominated Dhar and Alirajpur districts are set to receive water from the Narmada for the first time as a Rs 1,400 crore Dahi Micro Lift Irrigation Project was inaugurated on Sunday.

Governor Mangubhai C Patel joined chief minister Mohan Yadav at the state level program of Jan Jaitiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) in Dhar district, in inaugurating the project. Built by the Narmada Valley Development Authority, the project will supply water to 126 villages across the two districts, including 84 in Dhar and 42 in Alirajpur district.

The project is expected to benefit over 1 lakh farmers and irrigate around 47,000 hectares of farmland. The chief minister called it a gift for the region and said it would strengthen agriculture and benefit lakhs of farmers.

The project was first approved in May 2019 under the Kamal Nath-led Congress government at an estimated Rs 1,127.82 crore. Construction was reported complete on June 30, 2026, and the system had been undergoing testing before Sunday’s formal launch. The cost has since risen to `1,353 crore.