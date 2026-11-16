Nod to coal mining in Jharkhand to kill 6 lakh trees, elephant habitat

NEW DELHI: The plan to divert 928.03 hectares of forest land for the expansion of Opencast Coal Mining Project in Jharkand’s Chatara district has received in-principle approval from the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Not only will the proposed diversion involve the removal of a whopping 5.67 lakh trees, including 2.43 lakh Sal trees, it could contribute to escalating human-elephant conflict (HEC) in the region.

Human-elephant conflict in Jharkhand is a significant environmental and public safety issue, primarily driven by rapid habitat fragmentation, deforestation, mining, and agricultural expansion. A long-term study conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) from 2000 to 2023 recorded 1,340 human fatalities and 400 injuries resulting from 1,740 HEC incidents across 22 forest divisions in the state. Reports indicate that in early 2026 alone, 20 people were killed due to HEC.

Although the proposed land diversion does not fall within a Protected Area, it has been reported to contain populations of elephants, hyenas, jackals, Bengal foxes, and rock pythons. The project, known as the Ashok Expansion Opencast Coal Mining Project (OCP), aims for a peak production capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum and is located in the North Karanpura Coalfield in Chatra District, under the jurisdiction of the Chatra South Forest Division. The expansion will extend westward from the existing OCP.