Punjab: Parties queue up at Deras for share in 32% Dalit vote pie

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, deras with a strong following among Dalit and backward class communities have again come into political limelight. Dalits, constituting 32% of Punjab’s population, play a key role in state politics. Of the around 9,000 deras in the state, the influential ones, such as Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Dera Sacha Sauda and Dera Sachkhand Ballan, can swing an election.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin will flag off `Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’ in Jalandhar on November 18 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas in a drive to reach out to Ravidassia community, a prominent Dalit socio-religious group aligned to Dera Sachkhand Ballan. Dera followers owing allegiance to the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP are at loggerheads over the starting point of the yatra. Punjab BJP SC Morcha president Sheetal Angural said, “We are inviting the entire sant samaj for the launch of the yatra and the starting point might be shifted.”
In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan to attend a ceremony on Guru Ravidas and sought the blessings of dera chief Niranjan Dass, who was later conferred Padma Shri. Kewal Singh Dhillon had visited the dera when he became the BJP state president. On Sunday evening, Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon met Punjab BJP president. “I feel blessed to have received Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon’s darshan,’’ Kewal Singh said on X.
Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Saturday went to Gurdwara Parmeshar Dwar Sahib on the Patiala-Sangrur highway and met Sikh preacher Bhai Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale. A few days back, Singh had met Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon. During the meeting, Singh stressed the need to preserve peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in Punjab. Last month he called on Sant Niranjan Dass at Dera Sachkhand Ballan, which has nearly 40% votes in each of the 23 seats.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year sentence for in rape cases, had been given parole by the Haryana government many times around the elections also. Sacha Sauda has nearly 50 lakh followers in Punjab and Haryana and exercises influence in at least 40 assembly constituencies in Punjab.
Political analyst Jagrup Singh Sekhon said both state and Central governments patronise deras because of their large followings. “When political system gets dysfunctional and people lose faith in institutions and elected representatives, they move towards extra-constitutional institutions like deras, which play an important role between the followers and government.
Some of the deras and babas are a state within the state, and are being patronised by governments to use their followers as vote bank,” Sekhon said. “The dalit vote bank was traditionally with the Congress. In last assembly polls, a chunk of them voted for AAP.
Dalits divided into 40 sub-castes are now wise enough to take a call during elections,” he told this newspaper.
For the past five decades, deras in Punjab have influenced politics and elections as about 80% of the state’s population patronise these socio-religious sects. Two largest Dalit segments, Ravidassias and Balmikis with each community accounting for 14% of the state population, wield significant political influence. In the 2022 assembly elections, Balmikis mostly supported the AAP.
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Former SGPC president and former Punjab minister Bibi Jagir Kaur rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday, marking her second return to the party in over two years. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal inducted Kaur into the party at Begowal, her hometown. Kaur, 72, quit SAD (Punar Surjit) and returned to the Badal-led SAD, days after a former MP joined it.