Punjab: Parties queue up at Deras for share in 32% Dalit vote pie

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, deras with a strong following among Dalit and backward class communities have again come into political limelight. Dalits, constituting 32% of Punjab’s population, play a key role in state politics. Of the around 9,000 deras in the state, the influential ones, such as Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Dera Sacha Sauda and Dera Sachkhand Ballan, can swing an election.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin will flag off `Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’ in Jalandhar on November 18 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas in a drive to reach out to Ravidassia community, a prominent Dalit socio-religious group aligned to Dera Sachkhand Ballan. Dera followers owing allegiance to the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP are at loggerheads over the starting point of the yatra. Punjab BJP SC Morcha president Sheetal Angural said, “We are inviting the entire sant samaj for the launch of the yatra and the starting point might be shifted.”

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan to attend a ceremony on Guru Ravidas and sought the blessings of dera chief Niranjan Dass, who was later conferred Padma Shri. Kewal Singh Dhillon had visited the dera when he became the BJP state president. On Sunday evening, Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon met Punjab BJP president. “I feel blessed to have received Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon’s darshan,’’ Kewal Singh said on X.