Punjab Police head constable found dead; family alleges he was shot

CHANDIGARH: A head constable of Punjab Police was found dead under suspicious circumstances near Manakour bypass in Gurdaspur.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, who was posted in Pathankot. This is the sixth state police personnel found dead in the state in cold blood this year, while two others have been injured.

The family has suspected that Vinod Kumar was shot dead by unidentified assailants. According to his relatives, he had no known enmity with anyone and had not received any threats.

Kumar called his brother on Sunday night to pick him up from the bypass area while he was returning from his duty. He was posted on wireless duty at Sujanpur in Pathankot and had recently gone to Phillaur for training. This was his last conversation with the family.

When his brother reached the spot, Kumar was not there. Worried about his whereabouts, the family members began searching for him in the surrounding area and they subsequently searched for him in buses, but in vain.

After more than an hour, they found his body lying along the roadside. Following the incident, senior police officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The police took possession of the body and shifted it to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Gurdaspur for a post-mortem examination. Senior Superintendent of Police of Gurdaspur, Aditya said that the family had claimed that Kumar had sustained bullet injuries, but this had not yet been officially confirmed.

He added that the police were investigating the case from all possible angles. "The exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation,’’ he said. Police said a murder case has been registered in the matter.