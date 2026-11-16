Punjab Police head constable found dead; family alleges he was shot

CHANDIGARH: A head constable of Punjab Police was found dead under suspicious circumstances near Manakour bypass in Gurdaspur.
The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, who was posted in Pathankot. This is the sixth state police personnel found dead in the state in cold blood this year, while two others have been injured.
The family has suspected that Vinod Kumar was shot dead by unidentified assailants. According to his relatives, he had no known enmity with anyone and had not received any threats.
Kumar called his brother on Sunday night to pick him up from the bypass area while he was returning from his duty. He was posted on wireless duty at Sujanpur in Pathankot and had recently gone to Phillaur for training. This was his last conversation with the family.
When his brother reached the spot, Kumar was not there. Worried about his whereabouts, the family members began searching for him in the surrounding area and they subsequently searched for him in buses, but in vain.
After more than an hour, they found his body lying along the roadside. Following the incident, senior police officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation.
The police took possession of the body and shifted it to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Gurdaspur for a post-mortem examination. Senior Superintendent of Police of Gurdaspur, Aditya said that the family had claimed that Kumar had sustained bullet injuries, but this had not yet been officially confirmed.
He added that the police were investigating the case from all possible angles. "The exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation,’’ he said. Police said a murder case has been registered in the matter.
Before Iqbal was shot dead, four other policemen have already been killed in separate incidents this year and two others have survived gun attacks.
Last month an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh posted with the Ferozepur police in Punjab was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Naushera Pannuan village on Lauhka Road in Tarn Taran district while returning home after offering prayers at a gurdwara.
On the night of September 17 and 18, ASI Harjit Singh was shot dead near the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar while on PCR duty.
He was attached to the Gate Hakima Police Control Room. The attack was carried out while he was performing his duty, and the police were investigating the motive and identifying the attackers. In May this year, ASI Joga Singh was killed in Majitha.
On February, ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard jawan Ashok Kumar, who were on duty in Adian village under Dorangala police station in Gurdaspur district, were shot dead.
Two other policemen survived the attacks, ASI Jaswant Singh was shot at in Rajasansi on September 12 and ASI Sukhchain Singh of the Government Railway Police sustained a gunshot injury to his left arm near Jagdev Khurd in Ajnala on the night of October 4 and 5
The latest killing is raises further concerns over the safety of police personnel, particularly those travelling outside their workplaces or performing field duties.
Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal took to X slamming the AAP government on law and order and wrote,
"The suspicious death of Head Constable Vinod Kumar is a matter of grave concern. The body of the officer has been found near the Maan Kaur bypass in Gurdaspur, while his family alleges he was shot dead.
We stand resolutely by them in this time of great loss. My heartfelt sympathies are with the kith and kin who are facing distress.‘’ ``Several police personnel have been targeted in recent months. It is deeply disappointing that such tragic incidents have now become routine in Punjab.
There is no point in flagging such mishappenings regularly and appealing to the government to look into these matters, because every now and then we are losing our officers.
Every Punjabi is hoping this government should be ousted as soon as possible, we are frequently losing precious lives. Under Guru-Dokhi @BhagwantMann, the system has completely collapsed, especially in Punjab’s border districts.
The fear of law is gone. Officials only repeat that “investigation is underway”, but when will these killings stop? Having reduced Punjab to a state of utter decay, this regime has forfeited all moral right to govern. Its departure cannot come soon enough, and Punjab awaits that day with desperate hope,’’ he said.