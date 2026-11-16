Quad set for first summit in two years as PM Modi arrives in Manila

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manila on Monday for the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits, with maritime security, economic cooperation and development partnership expected to dominate the agenda. The visit will also see the Quad leaders meet for the first time in more than two years.

On Tuesday, Modi will be joined by US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Critical minerals, supply-chain security and keeping commercial shipping lanes open are expected to figure prominently in the discussions.

The last Quad leaders’ summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware, in September 2024. India was to host the next meeting last year, but it did not materialise.

The timing is significant. From Manila, Trump heads to China for the APEC summit, where he is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ahead of the Manila meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the Quad is not directed against any particular country, including China.

The Quad grouping was incidentally revived in the same city back in 2017 when officials from India, the US, Japan and Australia met on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit, ending nearly a decade of inactivity. It was elevated to the leaders’ level in 2021.

In his departure statement, Modi said India’s relationship with ASEAN was “at the heart of India’s Act East Policy” and central to its MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision.