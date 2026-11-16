Ram temple donation theft: Congress seeks new SIT reporting exclusively to Supreme Court

Escalating its attack on the BJP over the Ram temple donation theft case, the Congress on Monday demanded a new, independent SIT reporting directly to the Supreme Court to investigate all aspects of the matter.

The opposition party also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the issue was "deeply troubling" and asserted that those who had betrayed people's faith must be held accountable.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Chanda Chori Aastha Dhokha. As the saying goes, theft never remains hidden; sooner or later, it is bound to be exposed."

New revelations emerging daily regarding the theft of offerings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are exposing the attempts by the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments to shield individuals associated with the BJP, RSS, and VHP, Ramesh claimed.

"The matter is no longer just about theft. The question now arises: were both the public and the Supreme Court misled in the name of an investigation? It is evident that two SITs (Special Investigation Teams) were constituted -- one to pull the wool over the public's eyes, and the other over the Court," Ramesh said.

On July 20, the government informed the Supreme Court that the first team was not conducting an investigation and yet, on August 4, why did the chief minister, while speaking in the Legislative Assembly, cite the preliminary investigation conducted by that very same team, he asked.

On what basis was this done, and was the House provided with incorrect information, or was the Supreme Court misled, Ramesh questioned.

"If no investigation had taken place, then on the basis of which interim report did the Trust grant a 'clean chit' to Champat Rai on July 6?" he said.

"There is another serious question. IG Kiran S was part of the first team and also became the head of the SIT constituted following the Supreme Court's order. If the first team was not conducting an investigation, what was his role within it? Furthermore, if that team -- or its officers -- submitted a report to the Trust, under what authority and by whose order did they do so? If the first SIT (of which he was a member) submitted a report to the Trust, and the Trust used it to grant a clean chit to its own office-bearers, then what is the purpose of a second report? It can be assumed that its conclusions have already been predetermined," he said.