RSS chief Bhagwat alleges attempts to divide India by promoting separatism, calls for unity

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday alleged that attempts were being made to divide India by promoting separatism and widening divisions among communities, and called for unity to counter such efforts.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the four-day RSS musical band camp 'Maru Ninad 2026' at Shri Rajaram Ashram in Shikarpura near Jodhpur, Bhagwat said some forces did not want India to emerge as a stronger nation despite depending on it for their own interests.

"Attempts are being made to divide India as it moves forward. Efforts are being made to make people fight among themselves, to magnify smaller identities, create separatism and cause conflicts," he said.

Comparing the alleged attempts with British colonial policies, Bhagwat said what the British had done was being repeated through the "politics of demonic forces" operating together across the world.

He stressed the need for people to recognise their shared identity and remain organised to protect the country's strength and dharma.

"The times are very delicate, but if we stand together, we will overcome the challenges. It will benefit us, our country will become stronger, and a stronger India will mean the welfare of the entire world," he said.

Referring to historical foreign invasions, Bhagwat said Indians had united to resist external attacks, but their systems and education were subsequently weakened and replaced by those of the invaders, leading to their impoverishment.

The RSS chief also cautioned against various forms of addiction, including excessive dependence on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, and an obsession with fame.

Speaking about the RSS's musical tradition, Bhagwat said music served a purpose beyond entertainment, as it could inspire courage and self-respect. He emphasised the importance of martial music and cited references to conches in the Bhagavad Gita.

He said the RSS had developed its own musical tradition through songs, instrumental performances and band compositions, with an emphasis on collective effort rather than individual performances.

"In the Sangh, there are no individual performances. Everyone plays together, and through this collective performance, their minds also come together," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)