Show of unity: TN CM Vijay, Akhilesh & INDIA bloc leaders in attendance Sonia's book launch

NEW DELHI: Sending out a strong political messaging of unity, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, several INDIA bloc leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, and BJP leader Amarinder Singh attended the launch of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir on Monday.

The seating arrangement also caught the attention of many. While Tamil Nadu CM Vijay was seated next to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the front row, Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav were seated in the front row next to Sonia Gandhi.

This comes as the Congress and SP are scheduled to begin alliance talk on Tuesday for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. It was learnt that Vijay was personally invited by Sonia Gandhi, followed by a call from Rahul Gandhi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren were also seated in the front row along with Sonia Gandhi.

Other than Vijay, Akhilesh Yadav and Banerjee, J&K Chief Minister Omar Obdullah, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, Congress chief ministers D K Shivakumar (Karnataka) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) also attended the launch event, along with several senior Congress leaders.