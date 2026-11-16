Sonia Gandhi says memoir counters 'unreal' stories about her family

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday said she decided to write her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, to counter what she described as "unreal" stories being circulated about her family and to share her own account of their lives.

Speaking at the book launch, Sonia said several stories and untruths had been woven around her mother-in-law, husband, son, daughter and herself, often bearing little resemblance to their actual lives.

"The reason (to write) is because so much is being said about my family, my mother-in-law, my husband, my son, my daughter, and myself. And most of what they say is quite unreal. It really has nothing to do with the way we are," she said.

She said hurtful and untrue accounts had prompted her to put down her own experiences and understanding of her family, expressing hope that readers would be willing to hear her side of the story.

Sonia also said she was overwhelmed by the affection and response the memoir had received, including from critics. While some reviews were genuine, she said others were "on the nasty side".

"I'm overwhelmed by the affection and love of people... I'm deeply touched by the love and affection that people have shown in their comments, in buying the books, even in the critics. Those are necessary," she said.

Sonia launched the memoir in the presence of her children, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The event saw the presence of leaders from several political parties, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Former vice-president Hamid Ansari, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Congress leader P Chidambaram and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee were also among those who attended.

(With inputs from ANI)