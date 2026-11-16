TN, Andhra & Odisha on alert as ‘Akvan’ to become severe cyclone by Tuesday

CHENNAI/VIJAYAWADA/BHUBANESWAR: A fresh depression over the Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, ‘Akvan’, by Tuesday, bringing very heavy rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Sunday.

The developing cyclone is the third to form in the Bay of Bengal in just three weeks.

The system, which lay over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal as of 5.30 am on Sunday, is expected to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, the IMD said. The system is then likely to move towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts between Wednesday and Thursday.

Tamil Nadu is likely to experience heavy rainfall, especially along the northern coastal districts, and rough sea conditions, the IMD warned.

In Andhra Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at a few places along the coast on November 19 and 20, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over north coastal districts.

In Odisha, the state government has intensified its preparedness to manage potential flood situations. The state is expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall in the south.