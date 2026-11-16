Toxic foam returns to Yamuna as AAP, BJP trade charges over pollution during Chhath celebrations

The resurfacing of thick white foam on the Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj in southeast Delhi triggered a political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, even as thousands of devotees gathered along the river to offer prayers to the Sun on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

The froth-covered stretch drew attention to the river's persistent pollution despite the Delhi government's claims of extensive cleaning efforts ahead of the festival.

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP government of failing to ensure proper arrangements for Chhath celebrations and challenged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to drink water from the river at Kalindi Kunj.

"If Chief Minister Rekha Gupta drinks one-litre water from the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj, I will bow to her and accept that the river has been cleaned. I will never question her for the rest of my life," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

Responding to the criticism, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor termed the appearance of foam at Kalindi Kunj unfortunate and accused successive AAP and Congress governments of failing to address the river's pollution.

Kapoor said the AAP, which was in power in Delhi for 11 years, and the Congress, which governed the city for 15 years, had failed to construct even a single sewage treatment plant (STP) for cleaning the Yamuna.