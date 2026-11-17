DEHRADUN: Eight people were killed and 26 others injured after a passenger bus plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district early Monday, officials said.
The bus, carrying around 30 passengers from Haridwar to Joshimath, went out of control near Gular in Tehri district's Muni Ki Reti area and fell into a deep gorge, killing six people and injuring 20, officials said.
Police teams from Muni Ki Reti, Gular, Shivpuri and Byasi, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services and ambulance crews, rushed to the spot. Rescuers descended into the gorge to bring passengers to the road, from where the injured were taken to hospital. The rescue operation was underway at the time of reporting.
“About 30 passengers were on board. We have information that six people have died and 20 have been injured,” SDRF team leader Kavindra Sajwan told TNIE.
“Our teams are continuing the rescue operation. Senior police and administrative officials were also on their way to the scene. The cause of the crash was not immediately known." he added.
The accident came hours after a Bolero plunged into a gorge near Kandara in Rudraprayag district late on Monday.
The vehicle was carrying 10 people returning to their village, Ransi, after attending a wedding procession. Four passengers were killed and six injured, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said.
The deceased were identified as Kunwar Singh, 60, Madan Singh, 40, of Ransi; Surat Singh, 42, of Deda; and Balbir Singh, 70, of Dada Geed Basti. All four were residents of the Ukhimath area.
The injured were taken to hospital, with four later referred to a higher medical centre. The bodies were recovered and handed over to the district police.
Reaching the crash site was difficult due to the lack of road access and the steep, rugged terrain. SDRF and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) personnel, assisted by local residents, walked around four kilometres to reach the vehicle and bring the victims to the main road. The rescue operation lasted six hours.
“As soon as we received information about the accident, an SDRF team from the Ratuda post left for the site with rescue equipment,” Yaduvanshi said.
The two accidents together claimed 10 lives and left at least 26 people injured. The causes of both crashes were yet to be established.