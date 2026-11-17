DEHRADUN: Eight people were killed and 26 others injured after a passenger bus plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district early Monday, officials said.

The bus, carrying around 30 passengers from Haridwar to Joshimath, went out of control near Gular in Tehri district's Muni Ki Reti area and fell into a deep gorge, killing six people and injuring 20, officials said.

Police teams from Muni Ki Reti, Gular, Shivpuri and Byasi, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services and ambulance crews, rushed to the spot. Rescuers descended into the gorge to bring passengers to the road, from where the injured were taken to hospital. The rescue operation was underway at the time of reporting.

“About 30 passengers were on board. We have information that six people have died and 20 have been injured,” SDRF team leader Kavindra Sajwan told TNIE.

“Our teams are continuing the rescue operation. Senior police and administrative officials were also on their way to the scene. The cause of the crash was not immediately known." he added.