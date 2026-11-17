DEHRADUN: Thirteen people were killed and at least 30 injured in two separate road accidents in Uttarakhand, including a bus that plunged into a gorge on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway on Tuesday.

The bus, carrying passengers from Haridwar to Joshimath, reportedly went out of control near Gular in the Muni Ki Reti area of Tehri district and fell into a deep gorge. About 34 people were travelling in the vehicle. Nine were killed and 20 injured, officials said.

Police teams from Muni Ki Reti, Gular, Shivpuri and Byasi, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services and ambulance crews, rushed to the site. Rescuers descended into the gorge to bring passengers up to the road, from where the injured were taken to hospital. The rescue operation was continuing at the time of reporting.

“About 34 passengers were on board. We have information that eight people have died and 20 have been injured,” SDRF team leader Inspector Kavindra Sajwan told the TNIE. “Our teams are continuing the rescue operation.” Senior police and administrative officials were also on their way to the scene. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.