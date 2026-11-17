DEHRADUN: Thirteen people were killed and at least 30 injured in two separate road accidents in Uttarakhand, including a bus that plunged into a gorge on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway on Tuesday.
The bus, carrying passengers from Haridwar to Joshimath, reportedly went out of control near Gular in the Muni Ki Reti area of Tehri district and fell into a deep gorge. About 34 people were travelling in the vehicle. Nine were killed and 20 injured, officials said.
Police teams from Muni Ki Reti, Gular, Shivpuri and Byasi, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services and ambulance crews, rushed to the site. Rescuers descended into the gorge to bring passengers up to the road, from where the injured were taken to hospital. The rescue operation was continuing at the time of reporting.
“About 34 passengers were on board. We have information that eight people have died and 20 have been injured,” SDRF team leader Inspector Kavindra Sajwan told the TNIE. “Our teams are continuing the rescue operation.” Senior police and administrative officials were also on their way to the scene. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
The bus accident came hours after a Bolero plunged into a gorge near Kandara in Rudraprayag district late on Monday. The vehicle was carrying 10 people returning to their village, Ransi, after attending a wedding procession.
Four passengers died and six were injured, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said. The injured were taken to hospital, with four later referred to a higher medical centre. The bodies were recovered and handed over to the district police for further action.
Reaching the crash site proved difficult as there was no road access and the terrain was steep and rugged. SDRF and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) personnel, working with local residents, walked about four kilometres to reach the vehicle and bring the victims to the main road.
The joint rescue operation lasted six hours. “As soon as we received information about the accident, an SDRF team from the Ratuda post left for the site with rescue equipment,” Yaduvanshi said.
The four people killed in the Bolero crash were identified as Kunwar Singh, 60, and Madan Singh, 40, of Ransi; Surat Singh, 42, of Deda; and Balbir Singh, 70, of Dada Geed Basti. All were residents of the Ukhimath area.
Together, the two crashes killed 13 people and left at least 30 injured. Authorities had not announced the causes of either accident.